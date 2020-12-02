After conquering Instagram, Somya Gupta aka TheSassThing is now taking over YouTube, crosses 100k subs

Somya Gupta is one of the most popular influencers on Instagram, very popularly known by her handle, TheSassThing. She is a 22 year old girl from Mumbai who decided to follow her dreams of becoming a beauty & lifestyle content creator and since then there is no turning back for her.

Somya being an opportunist, decided to branch out and started her YouTube channel where she makes various lifestyle videos and shares make up and fashion tips. Soon after she launched her channel, it started garnering a tremendous response and now, she has crossed the huge 100k subscribers mark in just a few months.

The young influencer is loved for her aesthetic looks and for having a very friendly personality that is even more visible to her fans on her YouTube channel and that is one major reason for the instantaneous growth of her channel.

At just the age of 22, Somya has garnered over 700K followers on Instagram and now has 100k subscribers on YouTube and by the looks of it, there is no stopping her.

