After controversial remarks, Pragya Singh Thakur opts for 'silent' penance

As per the decorum of public life and to repent, I am observing a 21-prahar silence and will undergo hard penance," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Bhopal: BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, who recently found herself in a row with some of her remarks, on Monday apologised for it and said she is observing "silence" for 63 hours as a mark of penance. Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case,

said she felt it was now time for some "soul searching".

The BJP leader last week courted controversy by calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "patriot". Prior to it, she claimed that the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".

#WATCH BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha Candidate Pragya Singh Thakur says 'Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections pic.twitter.com/4swldCCaHK — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

#WATCH Pragya Thakur on 'Godse is patriot' remark: "It was my personal opinion remark. My intention was not to hurt anyone's sentiments. If I've hurt anyone I do apologise. What Gandhi Ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. My statement has been twisted by the media." pic.twitter.com/n6Ih6of1Qd — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP on Pragya Singh Thakur's statement "Nathuram Godse was, is & will remain a 'deshbhakt": BJP does not agree with this statement, we condemn it. Party will ask her for clarification, she should apologise publicly for this statement. pic.twitter.com/yBEs8nQoWW — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

BJP's Pragya Thakur says, "Apne sangathan BJP mein nishtha rakhti hun, uski karyakarta hun aur party ki line meri line hai." Earlier in the day, she had said "Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a 'deshbhakt'." BJP has condemned her statement & asked her to apologise publicly pic.twitter.com/0bPJSsgPaL — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

Taking a dim view of her remarks on Godse, the BJP said it did not agree with her. Even Narendra Modi said he will never forgive Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi. An aide of Thakur told PTI that she began observing a '21 prahar maun' (63 hours silence) from Monday morning. Thakur, in a tweet, also apologised for her remarks. "After the poll process, time has arrived for soul searching. During this period, if my words have hurt the patriots, I apologise for it. As per the decorum of public life and to repent, I am observing a 21-prahar silence and will undergo hard penance," she said in a tweet in Hindi. Following some of Thakur's controversial statements, the Election Commission had imposed a 72-hour ban on her from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

