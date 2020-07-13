After COVID diagnosis, Anupam Kher's mother shifts to isolation ward, Raju Kher's family in-home quarantine

Hours after his family members tested positive for coronavirus, Anupam Kher, during early hours on Monday, said that his mother Dulari has been shifted to an isolation ward while his brother Raju Kher's family is in home-quarantine.

Kher, who had earlier revealed to his fans about the COVID diagnosis of his mother and brother's family, took to Twitter to share another video update where he is seen thanking his fans for the support. "Thank you, my dear friends, for your messages and blessings that you have sent in for the speedy recovery of my mother dulariDulari, (brother) Raju and his family. I can't respond to each of the messages on social media personally but I want to thank you all with all my heart," he said.

"It is natural to feel anxious when four people of the family have been diagnosed with coronavirus but in these times I got the support of you people and that gave me some comfort and positivity," he added.

Giving an update about his family's health condition, Kher said, "My mummy has been shifted to the isolation ward and Raju and his family is in-home quarantine. I am sure they are under the supervision of good doctors and they will recover soon."

Before ending the video message, the 65-year-old actor urged people to take social distancing and their safety seriously. "Another thing that I wanted to add is that the terms 'social distancing' and 'stay safe' are not just expressions they are the reality. It is very important to take them very seriously," the 'Saaransh' actor said.

"With the relaxations in the country, people have started enjoying talking at a distance wearing masks. No, I don't think it is going to work like that. This virus is serious. If you do not have a reason to venture out for a good reason, then please don't," he added.

Kher also urged his fans to not be under the "impression" that relaxations in lockdown mean that the threat of coronavirus in the country is any less. "If you feel that there are relaxations (in lockdown) and it has been four months so everything will be fine now, no! Everything will not be fine. You have to stay at home then only you will stay safe," he said.

"So, please don't be under the impression that this is the latest norm, just speak about it and it will be fine, no! it will not be. Please take it seriously and thank you once again for your love," he added.

Kher had earlier on Monday through another video message revealed that his mother Dulari and his brother Raju along with his family have been diagnosed with COVID. The 'Accidental Prime Minister' actor had also informed his fans that he tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus.

