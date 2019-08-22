After crossing danger mark, Water starts to recede in Yamuna river

national

The water level, which was steady at 206.60 metres stared showing a falling trend since Wednesday afternoon

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Thursday, the water levels in the Yamuna river has started to recede and has come down below the danger mark. However, the water level in the Yamuna is still above the warning mark as it was flowing at 204.78 metres at noon.

The Yamuna river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday night, and it went a notch higher on Wednesday when the water level reached 206.44 metres. interestingly, the water level started to show a falling trend since Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Flood Control Department official, the Yamuna river showed a steady trend since the wee hours of Wednesday, reports news agency IANS. While speaking to IANS, the official said, "The water level, which was steady at 206.60 metres stared showing a falling trend since afternoon. Although water is reducing, the situation is critical and we are keeping a close eye on it."

According to sources, the water level in Yamuna river started rising due to heavy rainfall in northern India and the discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana. The water level stood at 205m on Monday, after over eight lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana.

Apparently, the Hathni Kund barrage, the place from where the water was discharged, provides drinking water to Delhi and normally takes about 72 hours to reach the capital. As a precautionary measure, the Delhi government moved thousands of people who were living along the banks of the Yamuna to safer places.

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna river, rail and vehicular traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge was also suspended. In order to assess the situation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had called an emergency meeting of officials in order to evacuate people living in low-lying areas along the river bed.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected a relief camp at Usmanpur which is situated on the east bank of the Yamuna river. Delhi witnessed the worst floods in 1978 when the river's level touched a record 207.49m.

With inputs from IANS

