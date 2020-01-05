After Dabangg 3, what's the road ahead for Sonakshi Sinha?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sonakshi Sinha has no regrets that her last release, Dabangg 3, did not set the box office on fire. It is being attributed to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stir that broke out on the eve of the release of the Salman Khan-starrer.

"We all know what is going on in the entire country," Sonakshi said in a chat with IANS, referring to the CAA protests, adding: "I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, the entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film."

But what should be a cause of concern for Sona is that after Bhuj: The Pride Of India, she has no films on hand. Last year, apart from Mission Mangal, her other films like Laal Kaptaan, Khandaani Shafakhana and Kalank proved to be damp squibs.

Knowing Sona, she must have a plan in place. She is into singing and also judges television's reality shows. So, if not films, there is always something else for Shotgun Junior.

