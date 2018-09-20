After Danny Boyle quits, Cary Fukunaga to direct 25th James Bond

hollywood

James Bond official Twitter account announced that True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga to helm the new Bond 25 film

Picture courtesy/James Bond Official Twitter account.

Primetime Emmy award-winning American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, best known for directing and executive producing the first season of the series True Detective, will direct the new James Bond film. The announcement was made on Twitter on Thursday.

"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on March 4, 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of February 14, 2020," read a post on the official James Bond Twitter account.

"We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Earlier, director Danny Boyle quit the James Bond franchise after he reportedly "refused to kill off Craig's 007 in spectacular finale to 25th film". It was announced in August that Boyle had quit over "creative differences".

