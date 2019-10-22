Maharashtra Assembly Polls: After discharge from hospital, woman heads straight to poll booth
Hetvi Khokhani, an architectural designer who stays with her parents at Samatanagar in Vasai (west), was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on October 11 as she was suffering from UTI
So determined was a 25-year-old woman to vote, that she convinced her doctor to discharge her early from hospital, where she was admitted for a serious urinary tract infection (UTI). Her doctor asked her to take proper bed rest for a quick recovery, but the woman went first to the polling centre to cast her vote.
Hetvi Khokhani, an architectural designer who stays with her parents at Samatanagar in Vasai (west), was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on October 11 as she was suffering from UTI. Her condition was so bad that she was admitted to the ICU for five days. She was shifted to a general room when she started recovering. But on Sunday, she requested doctors to discharge her so she could cast her vote.
Speaking to mid-day, Hetvi's father Bipin said, "Hetvi was discharged at around 11 am on Monday but instead of going home, she reached the polling centre situated in the Vartak College where she cast her vote. By doing this she wanted to give a message to people, that voting is our right and everyone should vote for their right," said Bipin. Alongwith Hetvi, her parents and grandparents also cast their votes.
Khairunissa Shaikh (right)
Hospital ferries patients to polling centres in ambulance
Seeing the enthusiasm of patients to vote, the Care Hospital in Malwani, arranged an ambulance to take two of them to their polling stations on polling day. "A patient should not feel sorry that he wanted to vote, but could not because of illness. So I told patients if they wanted to vote, the hospital could arrange an ambulance, and bring them back from polling centres, with doctors. Three patients said they would like to vote," said Dr Sabahuddin Shaikh from Care hospital. He added, "Khairunnisa Wahab Shaikh, 84, was admitted for kidney disease. Naushad Shaikh, 60, was operated on recently. Naim Shaikh, 50, is being treated for typhoid. Khairunnisa and Naushad were taken to their polling stations in an ambulance, and Naim's relative took him to the polling centre."
Diego Barraetto with daughter Diandra
Voting in sickness and good health
Setting a good example for his daughter, 53-year-old Diego Barraetto came out to vote with Diandra, 20, who voted for the first time this year at St Charles High School in Vakola. However, Barraetto is still recovering from a surgery. "I had a kidney surgery. I wore a mask to ensure that I didn't catch an infection. I always come out to vote," he said. Diandra wanted to make an informed choice and she had a discussion with her parents before casting her vote.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections took place today and citizens made sure that they exercise their right to vote. Senior citizens, differently-abled people also came ahead to voter booths and cast their vote for the parties of their choice.
Even the policemen came forward to help the senior citizens in casting their vote.
School and college students helped the authorities by volunteering while the voting was going on. They guided the voters to their respective polling booths. Pic/Chetna Sadadekar
80-year old Dombivli resident voted during the Assembly Elections in Mumbai. Pic/Anamika Gharat
However, as the elections began at 7 am, it was seen that the number of voters was less compared to the ones who turned up during the Lok Sabha elections in the first three hours.
It was not just politicians, candidates, Bollywood celebrities who exercised their franchise but even the common man made it a point to visit the centres to cast their votes.
Narmada Joshi, 74, Tushar Joshi, 51, were the first ones to vote at MCC College, Mulund. Pic/Anurag Kamble
Proper ramps were arranged for the elderly at various polling booths in order to help them in casting their vote with ease. Pic/Anurag Kamble
Many citizens helped the differently abled in exercising their franchise. Pic/Anurag Kamble
In Maharashtra, till 10 am, it was the Jalna district which saw the highest percentage of voting with 9.65 per cent. Pic/Anurag Kamble
86-year old Anand Mehta cast his vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe
A 102-year old man came to vote with his 60 family members.
The voter turnout in Maharashtra till 6 pm was 55.39 per cent while in Haryana it was 61.72 per cent.
Out of 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, Radhanagari witnessed the highest voter turnout of 70.89 per cent while Ulhasnagar witnessed the lowest at 26.27 per cent till 5 pm.
There are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.
In pic: Differently abled senior citizen exercises right to vote.
The counting of votes in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on October 24.
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: Voting for the Assembly Elections 2019 begun at 7 am and the voter turnout appeared to be rather less. In the city, the voting percentage was at 5.04 per cent while in the suburbs it was at 5.77 per cent till 9 am.
