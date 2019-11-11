After draw the line, model Kadi Aka ItsNotKadi to release her new album by next year

Breaking all the barriers and achieving the impossible is what makes Khadidja Djibrine one of the most successful names today. After making her name in the fashion industry, Kadi also known as '@itsnotkadi' grabbed everyone's attention for her single 'Draw The Line' which was an instant hit. The song was released on October 26, 2019, and it has left people humming to it. Right from lyrics to perfect vocals, the song had all the potential to become a hit. Hailing from the Republic of Chad in north-central Africa, she belongs to the big Zaghawa family and saw a lot of struggle in her early days. After her stint as a model during college, she flew to the USA where Khadidja was crowned as the 2nd runner up for Miss Reshma Beauty pageant on May 3, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California.

When she was asked about changing her field from fashion to singing, she said, "I didn't go from fashion to singing. I'm doing both at the same time. Music always has been my interest. I love listening to music from all over the world. And like my advice for the youth, I don't delay to believe in myself." Learning and following passion has seen Kadi become a popular star on the web. She is a self-learner who has become an expert by self-discoveries. Ellen DeGeneres and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are her role models. While the former has taught her good things on how to help people, the latter has inspired her through entertainment. Khadidja wishes to be as successful as PeeCee and we hope that she achieves all her life goals.

Besides this, she does not mind experimenting with her work. "I should do and keep doing what I enjoy. I enjoy listening to music and making music. I do have new songs in the pipeline. I'm working on releasing an album next year", said the internet star while talking about finding her latest interest in singing. After modelling, we are really looking forward to Kadi's new work in music. 'Draw The Line' has already hit the right chord among the audience and we are waiting for her upcoming album. Have you listened to her single yet?

