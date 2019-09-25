After Dream Girl, it's condoms for director Raaj Shaandilyaa

Dream Girl is on a dream run at the Box Office currently. Director Raaj Shaandilyaa's Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer may have entered the Rs 100 crore club, but the writer-director has already moved on to his next quirky tale dealing with condoms.

But Shaandilyaa is not teaming up with Dream Girl producer Ekta Kapoor or Ayushmann Khurrana for his next project. Shaandilyaa is said to be keen on casting Taapsee Pannu in the film.

The filmmaker is collaborating with producer Shradha Chandavarkar who says, "Raaj Shaandilyaa is working on the storyline. It is an exciting script."

Dream Girl marked Raaj Shaadilyaa's directorial venture. Earlier, he has worked as a scriptwriter for the TV show Comedy Circus, besides films such as Welcome Back!, Freaky Ali, Bhoomi and Jabariya Jodi.

In a recent interaction with IANS, while talking about comedy film, Raaj was quoted saying, "I think in the entertainment business, the comedy genre has always been treated as a second-class citizen. Show me how many comedy films have got a National Award? When it comes to writing, comedy is tough to write and it is actually a serious business, but we are never given due credit. People tend to think that anyone can do comedy. What they forget is that using sense of humour in a useful way to entertain people is very tough."

Giving an example of the icon Charlie Chaplin, he added: "He is the guru of comedy but look at the kind of appreciation he has got. After working for 25 years, he became the icon that he is. He got an Oscar award, when people gave him a standing ovation for 12 minutes. You know why? Because he entertained people for years after years and they believed that he deserved the award he won."

Meanwhile, Dream Girl stands at a total box office collection of Rs 104.70 crore in 12-days run.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates