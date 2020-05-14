After Fauji amd Circus, Shah Rukh Khan's Doosra Keval to be back on Doordarshan

Ever since the lockdown has happened, no shootings are happening and everyone's life has come to a screeching halt. Amid all this, television channels are making sure they keep their viewers entertained and engrossed by giving them a dose of nostalgia. Doordarshan created history in terms of TRPs by re-airing Mahabharat and Ramayan and the rest is history!

And now, in a fantastic piece of news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans, after Fauji and Circus, the same channel is all set to re-air another successful show of his, Doosra Keval. It was the story of Khan's eponymous character that travels to the city from his village but never comes back. That was the time when Khan was wanting to make it big in the industry and was the breakout star of the other two aforementioned serials.

The viewers were charmed and hooked to his naïveté and there was something very charming and arresting about his unkempt aura and raw persona. Taking to their Twitter account, Doordarshan announced the return of the serial.

Have a look right here:

Some of the most loyal fans of the actor who are yet to discover this serial should surely give it a watch. Khan has often said in his interviews he wasn't particularly pleased with the way he looked, but his performance and the thirst to succeed won't allow you to look into anything else. Give it a try!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news