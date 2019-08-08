After featuring in Article 370 memes, Robert Vadra asks users to respect 'sensitive issues'

national

Expressing his discomfort over memes featuring his name and photos, Robert Vadra, who is facing probe in land-grab cases, on Thursday advised social media users to respect the emotions of people in Jammu and Kashmir

In a file photo, Robert Vadra (C), Indian businessman and husband of Indian politician Priyanka Gandhi (unseen), gestures as he arrives at the Directorate of Enforcement for questioning in a money-laundering probe over the alleged possession of illegal foreign assets, in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: When the Centre revoked Article 370 converting Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory, several memes flooded social media and many were pertaining to Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Here are some memes that were shared on Twitter...

Gifs were also shared on the social media which related to land being available.

*#Article370 abolished*

*Every citizen can now buy property in J&K.



Robert Vadra: pic.twitter.com/rT2UC5Blyf — Saurabh Kalia (@Saurabh_Kalia18) August 5, 2019

The memes are based on that the rest of the country can now buy land in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of its special status. In a Facebook post, Robert Vadra advised social media users to respect the emotions of people in Jammu and Kashmir instead of making fun of the situation. "What's the obsession, with me?" Vadra questioned trollers. "I'm glad I have a good sense of humour," he asserted. "But sensitive issues affecting the people, who bear a life-changing dynamic from States to Union Territories, must be respected, with their emotions too. All the citizens of our country are equal."

Read the full Facebook post shared by Robert Vadra



When it comes to tourism, the Maharashtra government wants to set up a tourist resort in Ladakh. As some of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution was revoked, the bar on outsiders from buying land in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to cease to exist.

Tourism Development Minister Jaykumar Rawal said, "We would like to purchase land and set up an MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation) resort in Ladakh. A sizable number of tourists visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir every year and with the abrogation of Article 370, I think we can officially set up a resort. The resort will be as modern as those developed by MTDC in Maharashtra."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates