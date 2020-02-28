After fiance dumped woman for being too fat, she lost 112 pounds, crowned Miss Great Britain

A young woman who was once dumped by her fiance for being too fat has gotten the ultimate revenge where she shed a lot of weight and was crowned Britain's most beautiful woman. From 247 pounds, Jen Atkin shed 112 pounds and went to 131 pounds in two years. She ballooned when she became a self-confessed couch potato and binged on 26 dollars takeout meals.

But she has had the last laugh after achieving the coveted title on her third and final attempt. According to the New York Post, she had retired from pageants after getting married last year but she decided to give it one more shot after having given her name to represent Great Britain this year.

She said, "I’m still in shock at winning, I’m so happy I can’t even put it into words — I honestly can’t believe it. When I started doing this, it was just for a bit of fun, I never imagined how far I would come." Atkin added, "Although my body has changed so much, I think don’t think my personality has, and I think that’s really helped me."

Atkin met her boyfriend in March 2011 when she weighed 203 pounds. They planned to wed in the years that followed but as she put on weight to over 238 pounds in 2015, her fiance decided to end their relationship. The beauty queen, who has found love again, said, "When we broke up, I was devastated, but it ended up being the best thing that’s happened to me."

While Atkin was very devastated, she signed up at a local gym and has never looked back ever since she was selected as one of the 10 finalists in the pageant. Atkin said, "I’m so incredibly honoured to be the 75th Miss Great Britain, representing our country alongside my twin brother who runs for Team GB."

