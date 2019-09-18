After Forex success, Dmitry Finaev to produce Bollywood movie

Dmitry Finaev, the famed owner of Forex Global, is going to produce Bollywood movies soon. More details and an announcement is awaited. Finaev owes his success to the Forex business and following his achievements, and he is now all set to try his hand in the Indian entertainment scene. The casting for the Bollywood production is slated to begin later this year. The shooting is expected to start in Q1 of 2020.

But who is Dmitry Finaev? Let's take a look. Mr Finaev owns Forex Global, a firm providing personal trading-related consulting to high net worth persons. The company is fully transparent and works in association with licensed and approved brokers from locations like the USA, London and Switzerland. The company works with algorithmic trading, wealth management and creation. Forex Global offers account monitoring services for the time period of the last six months on Myfxbook. This is done in the interest of transparency. The company is also known for providing a one-year statement regarding the trader's previous work. This starts with a minimum amount of $1,00,000. Forex Global has built its credibility over the years by using tried and tested strategies and by work with thorough and recognised professionals.

With years of experience at their disposal, the team at Forex Global is the best position to help detect the best currency pairs from the multiple ones available. All decisions are arrived at after studying and analysing the market thoroughly, and by going through expert recommendations, analysts' views and opinions.

As a reputed Forex firm, their chief focus is to effectively manage the risks involved, avoid significant drawdowns, preserve the capital and to ensure that there is a proper distribution of money. All this is achieved through hard work, research, and precise detailing. When Mr Finaev entered the world of Forex in the year 2015, he did not have the necessary skills and knowledge. It took him several years of learning from his initial mistakes, and forming associations with the right forex professionals from Germany and Switzerland, to get the right mix. But not before, he encountered Forex kitchens and lost money. All these brushes ensured that Mr Finaev gained the proper knowledge and expertise.

It was not long before Mr Finaev started working with brokers from reputed firm Swissquote, a market leader in online banking in the country. Finally, the results began to show. For instance, in 2017 and 2018, the trading results were up to 100 per cent of the net profit per year. His net profit was USD 100,000. The drawdown was of up to 15 per cent. Now Forex Global offers to solve the problems of beginners, that is not possessing adequate time and knowledge. The firm is an excellent choice for those who wish to remain an active participant in the exchange trading process.

