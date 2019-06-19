After getting trolled by netizens, Tahira Kashyap apologises for sitting on Buddha statue

bollywood

Tahira Kashyap/picture courtesy: Tahira Kashyap's Instagram account

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who was trolled on social media for sitting on a Buddha statue, has apologised for "unintentionally agonising a few people".

In a now deleted post on Instagram, Tahira had shared a photograph in which she was seen perched on a Buddha statue. The image drew negative feedback.

Apologising for it, Tahira wrote on Instagram: "I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at @atmantan Was in sync with nature and it's blessings! From chilling in night suits, to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience. Also do see the lovely business plan my son has. (He is very concerned about his parents careers)"

Tahira Kashyap further continued: "The highlight was the lovely, experienced and courteous staff, the company of my best friend @komal20to77 and her kids and the lovely moments that I shall treasure and have shared here without any filter! #beingtransformed #familywellnesscamp2019 #atmantan #nofilter [sic]"

Tahira was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. Back in September 2018, she shared with fans that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells.

She has got back to work and has just directed a music video featuring her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana.

