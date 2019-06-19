After getting trolled by netizens, Tahira Kashyap apologises for sitting on Buddha statue
Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who was trolled on social media for sitting on a Buddha statue
Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who was trolled on social media for sitting on a Buddha statue, has apologised for "unintentionally agonising a few people".
In a now deleted post on Instagram, Tahira had shared a photograph in which she was seen perched on a Buddha statue. The image drew negative feedback.
Apologising for it, Tahira wrote on Instagram: "I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at @atmantan Was in sync with nature and it's blessings! From chilling in night suits, to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience. Also do see the lovely business plan my son has. (He is very concerned about his parents careers)"
Tahira Kashyap further continued: "The highlight was the lovely, experienced and courteous staff, the company of my best friend @komal20to77 and her kids and the lovely moments that I shall treasure and have shared here without any filter! #beingtransformed #familywellnesscamp2019 #atmantan #nofilter [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone â¤ï¸ Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at @atmantan Was in sync with nature and it’s blessings! From chilling in night suits, to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience. Also do see the lovely business plan my son has. (He is very concerned about his parents careers) The highlight was the lovely, experienced and courteous staff, the company of my best friend @komal20to77 and her kids and the lovely moments that I shall treasure and have shared here without any filter! #beingtransformed #familywellnesscamp2019 #atmantan #nofilter
Tahira was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. Back in September 2018, she shared with fans that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells.
She has got back to work and has just directed a music video featuring her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana.
Also Read: Tahira Kashyap: Don't let cancer define you
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Do you know how Tabu and Rani Mukerji landed in Bollywood?