After Godse remark, Pragya Thakur tenders second apology

New Delhi: An unrelenting Opposition forced BJP's Pragya Thakur, under flak for hailing Nathuram Godse, to apologise in the Lok Sabha for a second time on Friday, after rejecting her first apology as "conditional."

Tendering her second apology following a meeting Speaker Om Birla held with floor leaders of all parties, the Bhopal MP said, "On November 27, during a discussion on SPG (Amendment) Bill, I did not call Nathuram Godse a patriot (desh bhakt), I did not even take his name. Still if someone is hurt, I express my regret and apologise."

Her first apology was panned by Opposition parties for its reference to other issues. Thakur had created a row on Wednesday with her remark during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP swung to control the damage on Thursday with disciplinary action. Thakur added that she respects and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi for his contribution to the country. She also said, "One member has publicly termed me as a terrorist, though I have not been convicted by the court ... it is an insult to a woman and a sadhvi," she added that making such remarks also was against the law. Thakur is an accused in the Malegaon blast case. Sources said Thakur moved a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha for calling her a "terrorist".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates