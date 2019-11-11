After 'Haryana Hurricane', Ranveer Singh nails Kapil Dev's 'Natraj shot'
After bringing out the 'Haryana Hurricane' look, Ranveer Singh shared a new post where the actor replicated the famous 'Natraj shot.'
Ranveer Singh, who is known for getting into the skin of the character, shared a new post on social media, where once again, the actor is seen acing his new role, Kapil Dev! Ranveer Singh proved it with his new look from '83 Film wherein he is seen acting the famous 'Natraj shot' of Kapil Dev. Dressed in white cricket jersey and a sweater, Ranveer, with gloves and knee pads on, bears a striking resemblance with the ace cricketer as he is papped in action.
Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil Dev's wife, Romi, in the sports drama, is yet to react on the husband's post. Kapil Dev commented on the post and said how impressive the look is! Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup.
Kabir Khan also revealed the reason why he cast nobody but Ranveer Singh for '83. "Look, for me, it was never a lookalike contest. For every character, I cast a person who matched the persona of the original. In the last few films, Ranveer has lived his roles. It's a rare gift he has, along with the effort he puts in. Even in our film, after 10 minutes you'll forget it's Ranveer on screen."
View this post on Instagram
The director further added, "With visual effects and prosthetics, I could have made him a replica of Kapil sir. But at the end of the day, it wasn't about the look but whether he was convincing playing a cricketer through 45 days. At times, even Kapil sir's daughter Amiya who is an AD on the film would find it eerie. Even the rest of the boys trained in the sport for a year and for the squads of other countries, we roped in real cricketers because the game was a top priority."
'83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10 next year.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Deepika Padukone held a wrap up party for the entire cast and crew at a popular restaurant in Bandra. Ranveer and Deepika were in their element as they brought the house down with their dance moves at the bash. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
The entire cast of the film '83, from Ranveer Singh, Ammy Virk, Taahir Raj Bhasin, Sahir Khattar, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Adinath Kothare, Boman Irani and Amrita Puri were present at the bash.
-
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hit the dance floor with the other cast and refused to give rest to their dancing feet. In a video, Ranveer is seen dancing with his lovely wife on Befikre song, 'Nashe si chadh gayi'.
In picture: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone seen playing imaginary cricket with Tahir Bashin and other stars.
-
'83, helmed by Kabir Khan traces the journey of India's former Cricket Captain, Kapil Dev. It majorly highlights the time when India won its maiden World Cup at the Lords' in London. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his on-screen wife as Romi Dev.
-
Deepika Padukone sent personalised invitations to the cast of '83 that read: "Member of team '83, Over the last several months iconic moments have been relieved and memories have been etched in our hearts forever. I am beyond proud to be a part of a team that is driven by love, passion, enthusiasm and eternally grateful for your contribution. And for this, I would like to invite you to a celebration!." Lots of Love, Deepika Padukone"
In picture: Sajid Nadiadwala and wife Wardha arrive for '83 wrap up party at Bandra eatery.
-
Kabir Khan's '83 is touted as the biggest sports film in the country. '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
-
'83 marks the first-ever trilingual release for both Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.
In picture: Wardha Nadiadwala and Mini Mathur pose for the photographers at the bash.
-
Marathi actor Adinath Kothare, who plays Dilip Vengsarkar in the film, was all smile as he posed for the photographers at '83 wrap up bash in Bandra.
-
Ammy Virk also attended '83 party at the Bandra eatery. Ammy will be playing Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film.
-
Saqib Saleem will be essaying Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan's '83. The actor sported a floral pattern shirt and white pants as he arrived for the film's wrap up party.
-
Tahir Raj Bashin was all smile as he posed for the photographers at '83 wrap up party in Bandra. The actor will be playing cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar in the film.
-
Chirag Patil will be playing father Sandeep Patil in the Kabir Khan's '83. The actor came in with wife Sana for the bash.
-
Sahil Khattar was all smile as he posed for the photographers at '83 wrap up party at a restaurant in Bandra. The YouTube star will be playing Syed Kirmani in the film.
-
Producer and actor Nikhil Dwivedi also attended the '83 wrap up party.
-
Madhu Mantena, who too has co-produced '83, attended the film's wrap up party.
Deepika Padukone hosted a grand party to celebrate the wrap up for Kabir Khan's '83 at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The bash was attended by Ranveer Singh, Adinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bashin, Chirag Patil, Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, Sajid Nadiadwala with wife Wardha and host of other celebrities. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Ranveer Singh will go to Delhi to train for Kapil Dev's role in 83