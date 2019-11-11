After 'Haryana Hurricane', Ranveer Singh nails Kapil Dev's 'Natraj shot'

Ranveer Singh, who is known for getting into the skin of the character, shared a new post on social media, where once again, the actor is seen acing his new role, Kapil Dev! Ranveer Singh proved it with his new look from '83 Film wherein he is seen acting the famous 'Natraj shot' of Kapil Dev. Dressed in white cricket jersey and a sweater, Ranveer, with gloves and knee pads on, bears a striking resemblance with the ace cricketer as he is papped in action.

Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil Dev's wife, Romi, in the sports drama, is yet to react on the husband's post. Kapil Dev commented on the post and said how impressive the look is! Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup.

Kabir Khan also revealed the reason why he cast nobody but Ranveer Singh for '83. "Look, for me, it was never a lookalike contest. For every character, I cast a person who matched the persona of the original. In the last few films, Ranveer has lived his roles. It's a rare gift he has, along with the effort he puts in. Even in our film, after 10 minutes you'll forget it's Ranveer on screen."

The director further added, "With visual effects and prosthetics, I could have made him a replica of Kapil sir. But at the end of the day, it wasn't about the look but whether he was convincing playing a cricketer through 45 days. At times, even Kapil sir's daughter Amiya who is an AD on the film would find it eerie. Even the rest of the boys trained in the sport for a year and for the squads of other countries, we roped in real cricketers because the game was a top priority."

'83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10 next year.

