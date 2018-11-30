After Hasmukh, Vir Das to produce series of seven other ventures

Nov 30, 2018, 08:17 IST | Mohar Basu

Among the projects in the pipeline is yet an offering for children, and a buddy-cop film

Following Hasmukh, which marks Vir Das's first attempt at writing in the Hindi language, the actor-comedian is set to bring forth a series of seven other ventures. Among the projects in the pipeline is yet an offering for children, and a buddy-cop film.

Das tells mid-day of his projects, which have been penned by him and his team, "Writing has been something I have always been involved in. Yet, doing so for shows varies greatly from writing for a series or movie. We have been working on several concepts. Apart from Hasmukh, a children's dramedy is being conceptualised. There's a dire need of content for the children of India." Pointing out that his other productions may even deviate from the genre that made him the brand he is - comedy - he says, "We are trying to diversify the genres and cater to people across age groups."

