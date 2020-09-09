After Iulia Vantur, Mika Singh to collaborate with Giorgia Andriani for the remake of a Bollywood number

After Salman Khan's special friend Iulia Vantur collaborated with Mika Singh for the Party chale on track in Race 3 (2018) and for stage shows in the US last year, it is now the turn of Arbaaz Khan’s ladylove Giorgia Andriani. She is teaming up with Singh on the remake of an evergreen Bollywood number.

She will feature in the music video and wants to keep the song under wraps. Earlier, speaking her mind out, Giorgia posted a heartfelt post on social media which read, "They will always criticize you, speak badly of you, it'll be hard to meet someone who will like you as you are, so live, do what your hear tells you to do ... Life is like a play that does not allow testing. So sing, cry, dance, laugh and live intensely every day of your life, before the curtain closes and the piece ends with no applause. Cit. Charlie Chaplin".

The actress was in Panvel, along with the entire Khan family during the pandemic outbreak. Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and others were busy living the farm life at their farmhouse, ploughing the field and cleaning their vicinity. The actor was in business despite being stuck in Panvel. He also came back to the city to complete his pending projects and left for the farmhouse as soon as he was done shooting for the day.

