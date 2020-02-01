After Jamia shooting, BJP MLA calls for murder of Sharjeel Imam

Deoband (UP): Hours after a 'radicalised' shooter, claiming to be a juvenile, fired at a group of peaceful protesters in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, BJP MLA Sangeet Som called for the murder of JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was recently arrested for his "break Assam from India" remark. ANI reported on Friday that Som, in an interview on Thursday, said, "As far as people like Sharjeel Imam, who talk of breaking India are concerned, such people should be shot dead publicly," Som told ANI.

On Wednesday, a Delhi court sent Imam to five-day custody of Delhi police's Crime Branch. He was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches. Speaking on the firing incident, Som said, "Some people are spreading chaos everywhere in the country and firing at the protesters was also the trick of those people." The MLA from UP's Sardhana claimed that the man accused of firing will be soon proved as "one among the protesters".

On Thursday, the person brandished a gun in presence of heavy police force and opened fire at the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, injuring one of them. Shahdab Farooq, the injured, was discharged on Friday. The Jamia Teachers Association has blamed BJP MP Anurag Thakur for the firing incident outside the varsity, saying nothing can be more "anti-national" than a minister inciting citizens to indulge in violence from a public platform.

Meanwhile, the Councillor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, Vishnu Prasad K, on Friday filed a police complaint against Thakur for his provocative remark. The Union minister had raised slogans 'Desh ke Gaddaron ko,' to which the public responded with 'Goli Maro Saalo ko, (shoot the traitors)' during a public meeting in Rithala on January 27. The complaint has been filed in the context of Jamia firing.



The shooter. File pic

Accused shows no remorse: police

The shooter, who claims to be a minor, was sent to 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board in Delhi on Friday. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has contacted RML hospital for conducting necessary medical tests to confirm his age. The police said he has no remorse for what he did and claimed that he was radicalised by videos on social media. Police sources also said the accused had procured the country-made pistol from his village and took a bus to Delhi to take revenge for Chandan Gupta's death. Gupta was killed in Kasganj violence on January 26. Delhi police sources said the accused has denied having any connection or links with any organisation.

