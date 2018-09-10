After Kaal, Karan Johar to plans to make a paranormal flick?

bollywood

Karan Johar

After Soham Shah's horror thriller Kaal (2005), starring Ajay Devgn, John Abraham and Vivek Oberoi, producer Karan Johar has not made a scarefest again. Buzz is that KJo is now keen to make a spooky thriller.

With Hollywood supernatural thrillers being a big draw, plans are afoot to make a slick paranormal flick. Sources say the project is in the initial stages. Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions is spreading wings across all genres, be it a rom-com Student Of The year 2, period drama Kalank or Takht.

Well, on the television front, Karan Johar will be back with the next edition of popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. It will premiere on October 21. The show is aired in India on Star World. His chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way.

In the last season, the episode with Kangana Ranaut was much talked about as she branded Karan as a "flagbearer of nepotism", leading to a debate that continues to rage in the Hindi film industry. Let's see what's in store this time around!

