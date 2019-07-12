After Kabir Singh's success, Shahid Kapoor is taking time to choose scripts
While most would expect Shahid Kapoor to go on a signing spree since he is getting the best of offers after the success of Kabir Singh, a source reveals that Shahid isn't rushing into things and is taking his time to choose strong content
Shahid Kapoor is enjoying the best phase of his career as Kabir Singh inches towards the Rs 250 crore mark. The biggest hit of 2019, Kabir Singh is a storm refusing to stop at the box office, with the trade expecting the film to cross Rs 300 crore.
Reveals the source, "In spite of Kabir Singh's massive success, things have not changed for Shahid. Instead of having a big party to also celebrate the success of the film, Shahid chose to have a quiet anniversary celebration with his family. Shahid has always focussed on his performance and giving his best to any project he undertakes. The success of the film hasn't altered his beliefs and values. If anything, it has only encouraged him to work harder and choose strong content. Considering Kabir Singh is one of the highest grosser ever, one would expect him to increase his price or go on a film signing spree, however, Shahid is taking his time to select the right kind of films."
Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don’t have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story.
Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).
The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21, 2019.
