After killing 49 in Phillipines, Mangkhut batters south China

Super typhoon rains havoc, causes relocation of millions and hundreds of flight cancellations

Fire rescue members help a woman to cross a flooded street in the village of Lei Yu Mun on Sunday.

China has relocated over 2.45 million people and cancelled over 400 flights as super Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in southern Guangdong province on Sunday after battering Hong Kong and killing 49 people in the Philippines.

The typhoon slammed the coast of Jiangmen city in southern China's Guangdong province on Sunday evening packing winds up to 162 km per hour. More than 2.45 million people have been relocated, and over 48,000 fishing boats called back to port in the province on Sunday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Work has been suspended at more than 29,000 construction sites and 632 tourist spots have been closed.



People walk through a flooded shopping mall in Heng Fa Chuen district during Super Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong on Sunday. Pics/AFP

Earlier, more than 400 flights at two airports in China's southernmost island Province of Hainan with all coastal resorts and schools closed as Typhoon Mangkhut approached. South China regions including Guangdong, Hainan and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were affected by strong gales and heavy downpours Sunday morning.

The Hainan provincial tourist department has ordered all scenic areas, schools and outdoor businesses to close on Sunday and Monday morning. Guangdong has taken similar precautions.

Provincial meteorological departments have sent out real-time monitoring information of the typhoon's movements via media outlets and weather alerts to cell phone user Flights via Shenzhen Airport were all cancelled on Sunday until 8 am Monday. All long-distance coach services through the city were suspended from 6 pm Saturday.

