After Kunal Kemmu's tweet, Soha Ali Khan talks about nepotism

A few weeks back, it was announced that as many as seven films were all set to stream directly on Disney Plus Hotstar. Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull, Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz, and Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase.

Five actors out of the seven were a part of the virtual announcement. Kemmu, expressing his views on the same, stated in his tweet about how actors deserve equal opportunities in the Hindi film industry. Have a look at his tweet right here in case you missed it:

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai ðÂÂÂ — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

And now, talking to Zoom TV, Soha Ali Khan has spoken about nepotism and favouritism in the industry. She said, "I can say this much that when it comes to words like nepotism, equal opportunities, this is not something that has cropped up in the last month. It exists and it is not unique to the film industry or to India even."

She added, "We can talk about what nepotism, favouritism means, how much right one has if they are a producer to work with the people they like or vs those who people think are deserving. Whether as an actor you've ever feel that you've got the love and respect you deserve or whether you would always feel that someone has taken something that was owed to you."

She also stated how the audiences can also play a special role in helping actors flourish in their careers. She said, "You can't blame other people. Whenever it comes to a systemic issue, you have to see how you can make a difference. If you want someone to be celebrated, loved, buy their tickets, see their films, follow them on social media and make them that. Because we're in a democracy and of course favouritism exists and there is no point saying that it doesn't. But I believe in the powers of movies. And don't forget about it next week."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have acted together in films like Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and 99. Khan also had a cameo in ago Goa Gone, which Kemmu was a part of.

