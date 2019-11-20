After Kylie Jenner, Diljit Dosanjh comments on Gal Gadot's Instagram post

When he is not crushing over Kylie Jenner, Diljit Dosanjh is expressing his love for Gal Gadot. The singer-actor often posts messages on social media for them. He hopes they will reply to him. The Wonder Woman star shared a picture of her in the kitchen and wrote, "Love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies (sic)."

Diljit Dosanjh commented and told her to make cauliflower-stuffed parathas. He even told her that he was on his way with a bowl of fresh curd. The comment has already got more than 4500 likes on Instagram. Diljit is also a major fan of reality TV star Kylie Jenner. Fans have often spotted his comments on her photographs as well.



Diljit Dosanjh's comment on Gal Gadot's post

On the work front, Diljit will next be seen in Good Newwz, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. The story of the film revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay and Kareena, as Varun and Deepti Batra and Diljit and Kiara, as Honey and Monika's life turns upside down after an IVF mix up. The film highlights the issue of surrogacy but with a tinge of humour. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.

