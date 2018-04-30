After Lai Bhari, Riteish Deshmukh gears up for Mauli - his second Marathi outing

Genelia Deshmukh said Mauli is one of the most ambitious films produced by Riteish Deshmukh and her

Riteish Deshmukh has started work on his next Marathi venture titled Mauli, after his successful acting debut in Marathi cinema with Lai Bhaari in 2014. An out-and-out action drama, Mauli is produced by Riteish and his wife Genelia Deshmukh's production house, Mumbai Film Company. The film is written by Kshitij Patwardhan and will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who collaborated with Riteish on his last production venture - Faster Fene.

"As an actor, I always wanted to experiment with various genres and thankfully in the last few years, I have got the opportunity to do so," Riteish said in a statement. "Lai Bhaari made me believe I could attempt action drama genre and after I read the script of Mauli, I knew I was ready for my second Marathi film," he said.

Genelia said Mauli is one of the most ambitious films produced by both of them. "With Mauli going on floors now, we will also be making a few more exciting announcements very soon," she added.

Mauli is expected to release by this year-end.

The makers had announced the film in 2015, however, it was then slated to release in 2016.

Our Next film after LaiBhaari 'Mauli' @MeMauli directed by Nishikant Kamat - in cinemas 2016 pic.twitter.com/srfJXe0Ov6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 13, 2015

