After Lambarghini and Prada, The Doorbeen Boys deliver another massive hit

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Doorbeen Boys have been slaying it with every song they release and their recent track Baahon Mein has got listeners dancing to their tunes and how! A party track that released yesterday, the song has already crossed 2.7 million views in 24 hours. Apart from being a massive hit amongst listeners, The Doorbeen Boys have also been setting fashion goals. Styled to perfection in the music video, they are a vision for sore eyes.

Right from their on-point outfits to their inimitable swag, the music video will have you hooked right until the last second. Baahon Mein is their second outing with Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music and we can see that they are a winning Jodi!

Baahon Mein has been sung and composed by The Doorbeen Boys and produced by Jjust Music. The music video features the duo dancing to the peppy and upbeat tune of the saxophone as they sing the track. The video has been shot across the scenic locales of Armenia and will have you tapping your feet almost immediately as you channel your inner party animal.

Jjust Music has established itself as one of the most bankable music labels with popular songs like Prada with Alia Bhatt and Takda Rawan with Vishal Mishra, which received much acclaim. Their recent Navratri release Chudiyan had international dance sensation Dytto perform alongside Jackky, which got listeners tapping to their beats.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates