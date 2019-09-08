After London, team of Ranveer Singh's '83 all set to shoot Mumbai schedule

The team of "'83", starring Ranveer Singh, will begin shooting in Mumbai on Tuesday. The unite has just returned from London after wrapping up an important outdoor shoot. This will be their final schedule after the one in the UK. The Mumbai shoot is expected to go on till early October.

"The cricketing portions were completed in London. This will be the final schedule with the actors," director Kabir Khan told "Mumbai Mirror", about the Mumbai schedule.

Speaking of '83, the movie traces India's epic 1983 World Cup victory. Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and will be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The cast is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi. '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates