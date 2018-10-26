After lonely birthday, 6-year-old Teddy has fun with the NBA's Phoenix Suns

other-sports

On October 21, Terry had invited around 30 of his kindergarten friends to his birthday party at the Peter Piper Pizza in Tuscon, Arizona

Teddy Mazzini, six, had a blast as a special invitee to Wednesday's Phoenix Suns v LA Lakers NBA game. Teddy was invited by the Suns after the little boy's sorry birthday story went viral recently.

On October 21, Terry had invited around 30 of his kindergarten friends to his birthday party at the Peter Piper Pizza in Tuscon, Arizona. However, none of his friends turned up, and after this picture along with a report was aired by local news channels, the Suns decided to invite the kid over for their game to cheer him up. "How about we celebrate with thousands at our place. Tickets to Wednesday's #SunsVSLakers game are all yours," read a message to Teddy on the Suns official Twitter handle moments after they learnt of his disappointment.

On Wednesday, Teddy received VIP treatment at the match. Before the game, the Suns Gorilla [team mascot] welcomed Teddy with a crown and a personalised Suns jersey. Teddy also spent time with some of the Suns star players, including forward Josh Jackson. "Teddy is in the building," tweeted the Arizona-based NBA team on Wednesday as the little boy had fun with the Suns.