After Lust Stories, Kiara Advani bags next web show, Guilty

Kiara Advani, who made her digital debut last year with the widely acclaimed Netflix anthology movie, Lust Stories, will soon be seen in a brand new avatar on the service, in the upcoming film titled Guilty

Kiara Advani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kiaraaliadvani

Kiara Advani has a reason to celebrate. The actor is currently basking in the box office numbers of Kabir Singh, the remake of Vijay Deverakonda's 2017 hit movie Arjun Reddy, which has been facing flak for its depiction of misogyny. Despite all the criticism, the film is inching towards crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. However, Advani has another reason to celebrate; she just announced her second outing on Netflix.

The actor, who made her digital debut last year with the widely acclaimed Netflix anthology movie, Lust Stories, will soon be seen in a brand new avatar on the service, in the upcoming film titled Guilty. The drama film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic, Dharma Productions' digital content arm is being directed by Ruchi Narain. Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly "guilty" in such circumstances.

Advani will also be seen in a completely new avatar for this one. She sports a knitted skullcap and has coloured her tresses with streaks of light blonde and grey.



Kiara Advani added this photo on her Instagram story.

This is a welcome new change for the actor, who has been showcasing glam roles (Kalank) and the sans-make-up look (Kabir Singh). The film is expected to release on Netflix later this year.

