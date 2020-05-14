After Mahabharat, Nitish Bharadwaj's Vishnupuran to come back on Doordarshan

Doordarshan was one of the greatest sources of entertainment at one point in time with a mix of all the genres. They had serials ranging from the genre of mystery to drama to mythological. Due to the lockdown that has unfortunately happened after the outbreak of the Coronavirus, a lot of channels have started showing reruns of the episodes that once ruled the TRP charts.

Mahabharat created history in terms of viewership when it came back on TV, and seeing this historic response, Doordarshan has decided to bring back another mythological show that also starred the actor that starred in Mahabharat- Nitish Bharadwaj. We are talking about the show Vishnupuran. And Doordarshan announced this news on it's official Twitter account.

Have a look right here:

Bharadwaj played Lord Krishna in Mahabharat and the titular character in this serial that was as loved and admired by the viewers across the nation. It was helmed by the same team that also made Mahabharat. It was directed by Ravi Chopra and produced by BR Chopra. This epic tale was based on the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Watch it if you haven't!

