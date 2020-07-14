After manager, Steve Waugh to aid disabled cricket

Inspired by the tremendous response to his manager Harley Medcalf's fundraising campaign to help India's physically challenged cricketers tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, former Australia captain Steve Waugh has decided to support the initiative too.

"What they [physically challenged cricketers] do with the bat and ball is pure artistry. I know they are going through some tough times and would love to raise some money through Facebook," Waugh said in a video message.

Waugh and Medcalf had met the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) cricketers in January this year during a visit to India for a book on cricket photographs, The Spirit of Cricket—India.

Medcalf kicked off the online fundraiser in Australia in May. In the first round, he managed to raise AUD 3,550 (approximately Rs 1,85,799) that helped fund 30 cricketers (Rs 5000 each). Thereafter, another Rs 50,000 was raised which went into helping 10 more cricketers. Now, another AUD 1,000 (Rs 50,000) will be transferred to the players' bank accounts in the next few days, according to Ravi Chauhan, PCCAI's general secretary.

Medcalf, who aims to fund at least 100 cricketers, was happy to see half his target achieved. "We will have funded 50 players by the end of this week, so halfway to the first target," Medcalf told mid-day from Sydney on Monday.

Medcalf has also decided to do away with one of his prized possessions—an autographed ODI cap of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. "The cap is in a presentation box and has been on my office wall for about 10 years. I have many such pieces of memorabilia and it just felt the right time and right cause to offer this item to help raise funds," Medcalf said.

It is understood that a few popular Indian cricketers will also be a part of the fundraiser when the campaign kicks off in the country.

