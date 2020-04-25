After mangoes, it's the turn of oranges to take the train

The Central Railway's (CR) Nagpur division, popular for oranges, has increased ferrying of oranges by trains amid the lockdown period. In spite of lockdown, about 400 quintals of oranges have been despatched from Nagpur.

"Nagpur, the winter capital of Maharashtra, is famous throughout the country as 'Orange City' for being a major trade centre of oranges that are cultivated in the region. CR has so far parcelled as many as 22,891 packages in April to far-off places like Rourkela in Odhisa and Tatanagar in Jharkhand," CR Nagpur's senior divisional commercial manager Krishnath Patil told Mid-Day.

The parcel depot of Central Railway's Nagpur Division logged highest ever loading of perishable consignment in its history - over 90 tonnes.

The perishable goods traffic from April 1 to April 24 included total 22,891 packages, weighing 625.68 tonnes. These packages generated Rs 14.81 lakh – the highest ever for Nagpur division.

"Consignments of pomegranate, orange, ginger, garlic, capsicum, mushroom, chilly, mango, were dispatched to various places on the Eastern rail route of the country including cities of Durg, Bilaspur, Jharsugda, Rourkela, Tatanagar, New Bongaigaon," CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

400

Total quintals of oranges despatched from Nagpur

