After Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar scores another double-century with Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar is surely on a roll of late. He started his string of hits in 2016 with Airlift and ever since then, his streak of successes continues. With Housefull 4, he has delivered his 11th hit in a row. The bigger news for all his fans is that this reincarnation comedy has also turned out to be his second consecutive 200-crore grosser after Mission Mangal.

It has also turned out to be a fantastic year for Sajid Nadiadwala as Super 30 and Chhichhore too crossed the 100-crore mark at the box-office. It seems both Sajid and Akshay have owned 2019.

Here are the weekly collections of the film:

Week 1 - 141.31cr

Week 2 - 48.42cr

Fri3 -1.95cr

Sat3 - 2.80cr

Sun3 - 4.35cr

Mon3 – 1.75cr

Total India net collections – 200.58cr

Nadiadwala Grandson took to its Twitter account to thank everyone for making the film a success. Take a look:

It's all prosperous for both the actor and the filmmaker in the coming years. Nadiadwala now gears up for films like Baaghi 3, Kick 2, Tadap, Coolie No. 1 remake and Bachchan Pandey. Kumar, on the other hand, will be seen in films like Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom.

