After molestation, Navi Mumbai schoolgirls being counselled

Over a week after a computer teacher at a civic school in Navi Mumbai was arrested for molesting 14 students over two months, police and municipal officials have been counselling the girls and their kin. Since the police case, students started missing school and demanding transfer certificates.

The teacher, 31-year-old Lochan Parulekar, was arrested by Turbhe MIDC police on February 25 after the girls approached the school management, who registered an FIR.

However, after the arrest, the school began witnessing absenteeism. "We are shocked; people are saying many things behind our back. My daughter is not comfortable about attending school," said the parent of one of the girls.

The same concern was shared by another parent. "Earlier my daughter used to get ready to go to school well before time, but now she is reluctant. Still, we have managed to convince her," they said.

Sources said that many parents tried to get transfer certificates, not willing to send their kids to school. "Parents are anxious, we are consistently in touch with students and their families," said a source.

Realising the disquiet among students, the education department is mitigating the repercussions. "The girls belong to the weaker section of society. Education for them is a must but the incident has shaken them. There will be rigorous attempts to remove all the 'ifs and buts' from their minds," said an official.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education), Sunil Kale told mid-day, "One can understand the effect of such incidents on children's minds. Therefore we are conducting counselling sessions with parents as well as the students."

"There were some negative thoughts in some students' minds but with consistent counselling, they will be dealt with. We are trying to imbibe the importance of education and assuring them that nothing of this sort will happen ever again," Kale added.

CCTV surveillance in schools

Navi Mumbai's municipal chief Annasaheb Misal ordered the installation of 1,000 CCTV cameras at strategic locations inside schools. Tender for the same has been floated by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

