After Narendra Modi, film on Yogi Adityanath to hit the screen soon

Nakkash director says Kumud Mishra's role 'heavily inspired' by UP chief minister, Yogi Adityanath

Kumud Mishra in Nakkash. (Right) Yogi Adityanath

Even as projects centred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been barred from screening amidst the ongoing election, Bollywood remains undeterred in telling stories about political figures.

In the latest development, actor Kumud Mishra — who has previously featured in Airlift (2016) and Rockstar (2011) — will be seen playing a character inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Nakkash. The film, set in Banaras, apparently revolves around the idol makers of the holy city.

Unwilling to divulge too many details about the role, director Zaigham Imam describes Mishra's character as a "local leader of Banaras." "The character is heavily inspired by him [Yogi Adityanath] and he is presented in a positive light. It is such designed that the audience will enjoy his presence," he says.

The drama, he reveals, has got the go-ahead from the censor board ahead of its release next month. Ask him if he is worried about the film courting controversy, and he says, "It is one of the main characters in the narrative and will move the audience. Let the film do the talking upon its release."

