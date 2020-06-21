After Narendra Modi says no incursions, China claims Galwan valley

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there are no foreign incursions into India, China has once again claimed that Galwan valley of Ladakh union territory is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In an official statement on the step-by-step account of the Galwan face-off, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said the Galwan valley is located on the Chinese side of the LAC in the west section of the China-India boundary.

"For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region," Zhao said, alleging that since April this year, the Indian border troops have unilaterally and continuously built roads, bridges and other facilities at the LAC in the Galwan Valley.

China has lodged representations and protests on multiple occasions, but India has gone further to cross the LAC and make provocations, Zhao said. The Chinese border troops, he said, were "forced to take necessary measures to respond to the situation on the ground and strengthen management and control in the border areas."

Well prepared: IAF chief

Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said that India is not at war with China, but the forces are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency.

"In spite of unacceptable Chinese action after military talks and resultant loss of lives, efforts are underway to ensure that the situation at the LAC is resolved peacefully," he said.

'Rogue Actor China'

Launching a scathing attack on the Chinese government, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party wants to undo all the progress the free world has made through NATO and adopt new rules that accommodate Beijing.

