After Nivar, cyclone 'Burevi' to affect Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday announced that a cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to affect Tamil Nadu and Kerala, less than a week after cyclone Nivar wreaked havoc in the southern states. The cyclone will cross the Sri Lanka coast on December 2 and bring heavy rain over Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it said in the bulletin. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast by Monday.

The depression in southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. "It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the Sri Lanka coast during evening or night of 2nd December," the IMD said. The cyclone is very like to move nearly westwards thereafter and emerge into Comorin area on December 3 morning, it added. Once it attains strength, it will be called 'Burevi'.

It will bring isolated extremely heavy falls over south Tamil Nadu in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga areas on December 2 and 3. In south Kerala, it will bring showers at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzah areas on December 3. Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal from November 30 to December 1, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast from December 1 to 3.

They have been asked not to venture into Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts from December 2 to 4 and over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from December 3 to 4. The IMD advised total suspension of fishing operation during November 30 to December 4 over the areas. On November 25, severe cyclone Nivar had hit near Karaikal and brought along extremely heavy rain over Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

