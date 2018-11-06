After Pali Hill, Jacqueline Fernandez gets more graffiti arts in Bandra

bollywood

After creating a new selfie point in the town with the Graffiti art of Jacq of Hearts near Jacqueline Fernandez's house in Pali Hill, another graffiti art has emerged near Rizvi college and Carter road in Bandra

Jacqueline Fernandez fans showcase their love for the actress with more graffiti arts in Bandra, where the sensational beauty resides. After creating a new selfie point in the town with the Graffiti art of Jacq of Hearts near Jacqueline's house in Pali Hill, another graffiti art has emerged near Rizvi college and Carter road in Bandra.

The first graffiti art near Pali Hill became a popular selfie point amongst Jacqueline Fernandez's fans giving rise to another art in the vicinity.

One of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys immense love from her fans. The actress who was referred to as Jacq of Hearts, recently received a rather special gesture by her fans as they painted a graffiti art near her house. Now, the graffiti art has turned out to be selfie point for her fans as they cannot stop pouring their love on their favourite actress.

Bandra is known to have graffiti arts in and around the city showcasing various topics that are close to the city. The latest addition to the art gallery, however, has been an unusual one with fans across quarters leaving no chance to express their love for it.

On the occasion of Jacqueline's birthday, her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan wished the actress touting her as the Jacq of Hearts and in no time social media was flooded with tweets hailing the actress as Jacq of Hearts. Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys the love and loyalty of her unfathomable fanbase spread across the nooks and corners of the nation. The actress is extremely active on social media and uses the medium to interact with her fans on regular basis.

One of the most commercially viable actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most sought names in the brand world owing to the blockbuster success of her films.

