After Paltan, JP Dutta to bring 'fiercely brave' Punjab ruler to screen

Director JP Dutta kicks off next, historical drama based on 18th century king, at daughter's behest



JP Dutta and Nidhi

While he is currently busy with the post-production of Paltan that revolves around the 1967 Indo-China military clashes, JP Dutta has already set sights on his next. The filmmaker has begun scripting a period drama based on one of the greatest 17th century rulers of Punjab. Refusing to reveal details about the protagonist of his next, Dutta simply says that the ruler was "one of the most remarkable figures in the history of Punjab, a fiercely brave military commander."

The director says that daughter Nidhi has been nudging him to give shape to the story that has been with him for the past six years. "It will be a period action-drama. My daughter Nidhi has been pushing me to pursue it. She's helping me with the prep on the project."

Hard at work on the pre-production of the yet-untitled project, Nidhi believes it is the most ambitious project coming out of the Dutta stable. She says, "We have started work already because the film demands a large canvas. While he usually mounts films on a big scale, this time it will be on a grander one and will need that much more work and effort. We want to roll early February next year. It'll be a [signature] JP Dutta action film about one of the greatest kings that India has ever known."

