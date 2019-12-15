After Panipat, now Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji is feeling the heat!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After Arjun Kapoor-starrer Panipat, which courted controversy due to the wrong depiction of some characters, it is now Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, which is feeling the heat. A petition has been filed against the film by Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh before Delhi High Court claiming the film's director Om Raut has concealed the true lineage of the warrior Tanaji Malusare in the movie, which is slated to hit the screens on January 10.

The "matter was listed before the court today (December 13, Friday) but could not be heard as the presiding judge was on leave. It will now be heard on December 19", according to a report in indiatoday.in.

The historical action drama, to be released in 3D, stars Ajay Devgn as Subedar Tanaji Malusare while Kajol stars as his wife Savitribai. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod. Actor Sharad Kelkar is cast as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while Luke Kenny plays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Looks like historicals are better avoided. Ask Sanjay Leela Bhansali, considering the problems he faced during Padmaavat. No wonder the filmmaker's next is not a period drama.

