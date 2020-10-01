After Paytm, Google goes after Zomato, Swiggy on IPL cashbacks

After a face-off with leading digital payments platform Paytm, Google sent notices to Zomato and Swiggy for running cashback-based IPL games and both the food aggregator platforms have decided to pause their virtual gaming leagues. While Zomato was running Zomato Premier League on its app, Swiggy offered ‘Match Day Mania' during the ongoing IPL 13 matches. "Yes, we have received a notice from Google. We believe that the notice is unfair, but we are a small company and have already realigned our business strategy to comply with Google's guidelines. We will be replacing Zomato Premier League with a more exciting programme by this weekend," a Zomato spokesperson told IANS.

Sources said that Swiggy has also temporarily paused its ‘Match Day Mania' on its platform and the company is currently in discussion with Google to sort out the issue. The latest stand-off came after Google pulled the Paytm app from the Play Store for not complying with its gambling policies. Paytm alleged that it was "arm-twisted" by the search engine major to comply with what it called "biased Play Store policies that are meant to artificially create Google's market dominance".

The Paytm app was restored on the Play Store after a gap of a few hours. Daring Google, the financial services platform this week brought back the Paytm Cricket League with UPI cashback and scratch cards.

Paytm said that the cashback was being given following all rules and regulations set by the government.

"We maintain that our promotional campaign was within guidelines and there was no violation. We believe that such arbitrary actions and accusatory labelling go against the laws of our country and acceptable norms of fair competition by arbitrarily depriving our users of innovative services," a Paytm spokesperson said.

