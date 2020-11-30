After praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress' Anand Sharma regrets 'error'

After praising Prime Minister over his visit to the vaccine centres, Congress leader Anand Sharma said it was an error. He later clarified much to the satisfaction of his party. "Regretting the error in our earlier tweet where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion. The original tweet reads as follows."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila, was a recognition of the Indian scientists and their work to produce vaccine for Covid-19. This is acknowledging and respecting the institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential making India worlds largest vaccine manufacturer. Urging PM to ensure that a (sic) efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives. That alone will lift the morale of the frontline warriors and reassure the nation "

Earlier Anand Sharma, in a series of tweets, welcomed the Prime Minister's visit to the Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila as "a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for Covid-19". "That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation," he said, but also suggested that the Prime Minister respect institutions built over decades.

"Also respecting the Institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential making India worlds largest vaccine manufacturer. Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives," he posted. The stand taken by Anand Sharma was just opposite what party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Saturday.

"Wish the PM talks to farmers on the road instead of flying in the aircraft," he had said in a tweet, "Coronavirus vaccine will be found by scientists, farmers will feed the country and Modi ji and BJP leaders will handle television," Surjewala added while attacking the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister undertook a three-city tour to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process, visiting the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India in Pune.

