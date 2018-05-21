After Prince Harry's wedding, Prince William invited by Aston Villa for Championship final

The Duke of Cambridge, a known Aston Villa fan, was invited by the club to watch them in the Championship play-off final against Fulham on May 26 at the Wembley



After the wedding of his brother Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, it's Prince William's time to head off for a possible celebration. The Duke of Cambridge, a known Aston Villa fan, was invited by the club to watch them in the Championship play-off final against Fulham on May 26 at the Wembley.

According to the Telegraph, Villa's chief executive Keith Wyness invited William, 35, and are hopeful the future king will make the trip to be alongside owner Dr Tony Xia. William was the guest of honour at Villa's league game against already-promoted Cardiff last month.

Meanwhile, Prince William, in his role as president of the FA, usually hands out the FA Cup at Wembley after the final — but he didn't on Saturday because of the wedding.

