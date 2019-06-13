After Priyanka Chopra, Dhanush conquers the international market with Fakir!
Actor Dhanush has been constantly impressing his fans with his projects in Bollywood as well as in the south. However, with his film, 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir', Dhanush has become quite the global star
Priyanka Chopra isn't the only one, who is making a name for herself in the international arena! Actor Dhanush has been constantly impressing his fans with his projects in Bollywood as well as in the south. However, with his film, 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir', Dhanush has become quite the global star! The movie has received huge appreciation from the audiences across the world.
The film has opened internationally across multiple locations, the key ones being France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Netherlands and Hong Kong and has already earned in excess of INR 30 Cr in sales. The film will be releasing in major markets, from 21st June through early July, like India, SAARC, USA, Singapore, Canada and UK. The movie released in Japan on the 7th of June and got excellent reviews and opening weekend collections. The film will also release in China in this June-July period, like most recent big Bollywood films.
View this post on Instagram
Delighted to share with all of you that my first International Film #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir is releasing in India, United States, Canada, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Nepal on the 21st of June. Thrilled to share this very special journey with all my fans. This one is dedicated to my fans! Delighted to share with all of you #Pakkiri - the Tamil version of #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir In theatres near you from June 21 2019.
"We are very happy with the performance and international reviews so far and hope that the audiences and reviewers will be delighted in the June/July period and the film rides on this strong momentum!" says Saurav Gupta, the producer.
The movie 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' is based on the book by Romain Puértolas and revolves around an Indian street magician's journey to Paris, finding himself in the midst of a crazy adventure he never bargained for. The film deals with the problems of refugees across the world but despite handling a rather sensitive subject, the film is filled with light-hearted humour.
'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' has been directed by Ken Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle and Genevieve Lemal. The film has been co-produced by Abhayanand Singh and Piyush Singh from Golden Ratio, who are also presenting the film.
