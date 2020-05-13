After Pyaar Karona, Tere Bina, Salman Khan to release one more song?

Unable to face the camera for his films, Salman Khan has taken to writing with a vigour. After penning the lyrics of Pyaar karona and the recent Tere bina that featured Jacqueline Fernandez (right), word is that the superstar is currently creating his third ballad. A source reveals, "Those around Salman are keen that he complete his trilogy of music videos. The new track will hinge on love in the time of lockdown, and the need for harmony in the world. Once the song is written, the actor will rope in a music director."

Like its predecessors, this one will be shot in Panvel. "Salman and his family have been trying their hand at different aspects of filmmaking through these numbers. While Jacqueline usually takes care of styling and makeup, Waluscha De Sousa pitches in as a set co-ordinator. Though the direction duty for the new track is yet to be assigned, it may feature Salman and Waluscha," adds the source.

