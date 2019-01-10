After quitting IAS, Faesal Shah seeks ideas on political future

national

Faesal, the first Kashmiri IAS topper, resigned from the civil service on Wednesday and said he planned to enter politics

Shah Faesal. Pic/ Facebook Shah Faesal

Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal, who quit IAS to protest against "unabated killings" in Jammu and Kashmir, sought ideas on Thursday, especially from youths, to decide his future course in politics. In a statement posted on Facebook, Faesal said: "I have an idea how I can do it but I want ideas from the people before taking a final decision. "It has been a storm of abuse and adulation. Hundreds and thousands of people reacted to my resignation in hundreds and thousands of ways. I totally expected this.

"As of now I have quit the service. What I am going to do hereafter also depends on what people of Kashmir want me to do. More so the youth. "I have an idea how I can do it. I am sure you have ideas too and you want me to factor those ideas in before I take a final decision.

"If you are ready to come out of Facebook/Twitter and show up in Srinagar tomorrow (Friday), we could think this through together. "My choice of politics will be decided by real people, not fb (Facebook) likes and comments. "I will share the venue details after I know who all are coming. Let's see out of those hundreds and thousands how many are ready to walk the talk. Don't tell me later that I should have asked the youth first. Thanks."

Faesal, the first Kashmiri IAS topper, resigned from the civil service on Wednesday and said he planned to enter politics. He attributed his decision to the "unabated killings in Kashmir", New Delhi's refusal to initiate a political process in the state and "marginalization of the Indian Muslims".

Speculation was rife on Wednesday that he could join the National Conference.

