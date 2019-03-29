After Rahul Gandhi, now Priyanka turns good Samaritan, helps injured worker

national

The incident happened in Nuavaua Kuan area, where Priyanka was campaigning for her party in view of the Lok Sabha elections

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Ayodhya: After Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday turned a good Samaritan when she helped a worker who was injured while giving a portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to her.

The party worker, identified as Vishal Sonker, had come all the way from Prayagraj to gift Priyanka a portrait of Indira Gandhi. The glass broke while he was gifting the portrait, thus injuring Vishal.

On seeing him bleeding, Priyanka applied cream and put a bandage on his injuries. She also asked the accompanying ambulance in her convoy to treat him.

On Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi too had turned a Samaritan when he saw a journalist injured in a road accident in New Delhi. Rahul stopped his vehicle and took him to the hospital.

In a video shot by his staff, Gandhi was seen dabbing the forehead of Rajasthan journalist Rajendra Vyas as they made their way to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Vyas had met with an accident on Humayun Road in central Delhi and was seen by Gandhi who stopped and took him to hospital.

