After Ram Mandir, now Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi set to take centre stage

With the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in Ayodhya settled, it is now Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi matter that has reached the court. The issue is expected to heat up the political circles. The Akhara Parishad, the largest organization of saints, has already started voicing its opinion on this issue. Its president Mahant Narendra Giri told IANS that the 'Mathura strategy' will be decided in the Akhara Parishad meeting in Vrindavan on October 15 on the issue of Krishna Janmabhoomi. It will consist of representatives from all the 13 akharas. In this meeting, along with setting the outline of the movement on the issue of Krishna Janmabhoomi, a deliberation would also be held on the issue of standing party to the petition filed in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case.

He said: "Our General Secretary Harigiri will talk to lawyers. He will interact with all the petitioners. If it is agreed to include the council as a party in this petition then it's alright... otherwise, a separate petition will be filed in the court." Narendra Giri said that public awareness will be created in a peaceful manner for Krishna Janmabhoomi in collaboration with VHP and other Hindu organisations. To address this issue, talks will also be held with Muslim religious leaders. Senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ambarish Singh said that the first priority is the construction of the temple of Ramlalla.

Apart from this, the organisation is concerned about all other issues of Hindu society. Rajya Sabha member Harnath Singh Yadav has said that "Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was illegally occupied. Now the Muslim brothers should enlarge their heart and take away their possession from there." He has described this statement as his personal view. On the other hand, the chairman of Shahi Masjid Idgah Committee, Zahir Hasan said: "No case is needed at the moment. Two Ibadagahs are on the higher side. On one side there are mosques and on the other side there are prayers in both the temples from where the people's voice reaches God simultaneously. We have no scope for fighting here. The agreement was reached in 1968. Then the land was divided among themselves.

"Since then, there are prayers in the temple and five time prayers in the mosque. There is Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb in Mathura. Here 'Chunari' of Radhaji is made by Muslim women. It is famous all over the world... we have full faith in the judiciary," he added.

The commencement of construction of Lord Shri Ram temple in Ramnagri Ayodhya, the case of Lord Krishna's birthplace in Mathura, the city of Lord Krishna, has reached the court.

In a claim filed in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Chhaya Sharma on behalf of Shri Krishna Virajaman and seven others, the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna's birthplace and removal of the royal Idgah mosque was demanded.

Along with this, the agreement between Masjid Samiti and Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sansthan has been termed as invalid.

