After Rashami Desai, now Urvashi Dholakia has turned chat show host during the quarantine. Her digital show, Trending Now, will feature names from different fields. The line-up includes musician Tony Kakkar and small screen actors, Sriti Jha and Sumona Chakravarti.

"See you all at 4 pm on my tiktok id! Be there! Posted @withregram @indiatiktok The beautiful Urvashi is going live today at 4 PM to kick start your long weekend at home with a fun interaction! Tune into the app. See you guys there :D #GharBaithoIndia @urvashidholakia9," posted Urvashi Dholakia.

Urvashi Dholakia's digital chat show called Trending Now hopes to make good use of the digital platform by creating personalised content which is informative as well as light and fun. Speaking about the same, Urvashi said: "Digital media has taken over every possible medium at this moment, and it is the one thing that is successfully moving forward on a high."

Dholakia concluded, "So I too thought of making good use of this space, especially during this home quarantine phase where people are only resorting to what's happening in the digital space. The idea of a candid, fun and light chat show was something that instantly crossed my mind because I am someone who loves to talk and connect with people, and get the best out of them with my humorous and witty side!"

