After Ravi Shastri's comment, Sunil Gavaskar reminds him of India's past record

Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar has reminded Ravi Shastri that India had won Test series in West Indies and England, a day after the under-fire coach claimed his side has better overseas record than teams of the last 15-20 years.

While India lost yet another Test series away from home following the 60-run defeat in the fourth Test against England at Southampton, head coach Shastri insisted the current side is better travelers than the teams of the last 15-20 years. Gavaskar, once a teammate and captain of Shastri, recalled some of the series wins abroad by Indian teams of the past.

"All I can say is that no Indian team has won in Sri Lanka for a long time. But we have won in the West Indies, in England, Test matches in Australia and South Africa," Gavsakar told 'India Today' yesterday. The last time India won a Test series in England was in 2007, under Rahul Dravid's captaincy.

The batting great said, "What I can say is that teams in 1980s have won in England and West Indies. Rahul Dravid also won series in West Indies in 2005, in England in 2007 and captained when India beat South Africa for the first time (in South Africa). "Dravid gets very little credit for his leadership and his team's wins. There have been teams who have won overseas."

Back story

Despite India losing the Test series, Ravi Shastri stated that the current team is the best travelling side in the past 15 to 20 years. Here's what Shastri had to say, "If you look at the last three years, we have won nine matches overseas and three series [against West Indies and twice in Sri Lanka]. I can't see any other Indian team in the last 15 to 20 years that has had the same run in such a short time, and you have had some great players playing in those series."

With inputs from PTI

